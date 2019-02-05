Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Monday.

According to the notification Irfan Anwar, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Multan, has been transferred and posted as AC Athara Hazari vice Zahoor Hussain already transferred and posted as Section Officer (SO) Schools Education Department, Muhammad Azam Saroya, District & Sessions Judge (awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer Punjab Labour Court Lahore-I, Qamar Sultan, Additional District & Sessions Judge Faisalabad (promoted as D&SJ), as Presiding Officer Punjab Labour Court Rawalpindi-VI, Muhammad Abdul Nasir, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Special Judge Anti Corruption Establishment Court Sahiwal, Nisar Ahmad, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Special Judge Anti Corruption Establishment Court Rawalpindi and Liaqat Ali, D&SJ (awaiting posting), as Presiding Officer District Consumer Court D,G Khan.

Zahid Khan, AC Rawalpindi Cantt and Ahmad Hassan Ranjha, AC Rawalpindi Sadar, have replaced each other. Tariq Usman (awaiting posting) has been posted as AC Taxila vice Sidra Anwar who has been directed to report the S&GAD for further orders.

Arshad Rana (OSD) has been relieved of his duties and in the Punjab and has been directed to join his new assignment as DG Benazir Income Support Programme Lahore upon his promotion to BS-20. Meanwhile services of Rafia Qayyum, AC (HR&Coord) Okara, have been placed at the disposal of Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, while services of Rahat Jabeen (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of DG Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab for further posting.