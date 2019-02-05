close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
Man arrested from SC registry

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

LAHORE: The security personnel on Monday arrested a man on the premises of the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry for suspicious activities and handed him over to Old Anarkali police. The arrested man gave conflicting statements to police about his identity. He claimed that his name was Rehmi Lal before he embraced Islam and was given a Muslim name Salamat. He claimed that he was forcibly brought to Pakistan from India in 1981, and had two kids from a wife in Pakistan. He said he wanted to go back to India. The police also recovered Indian, Saudi and American currency from his possession. The police suspected his mental condition.

