Tue Feb 05, 2019
February 5, 2019

Passing-out parade of FC’s 62nd batch held

February 5, 2019

LORALAI: The passing-out parade of 62nd batch of FC troops was held at Loralai Cantt on Monday, says a press release. Father of Shaheed FC Sepoy Mohammad Umar was the chief guest. A smartly turned-out contingent of FC troops presented Guard of Honour to the chief guest. Chief Guest Haji Abdul Ghaffar thanked Pakistan Army for supporting the families of Shahuadas. He urged the passing out recruits to serve the nation with dedication and live up to the legacy of Shahaduas. It is worth mentioning that 86 percent of the passing out recruits belongs to Balochistan. During the course of their 22-week training special emphasis was laid on firing, physical fitness, unarmed combat.

