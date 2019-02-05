MS involved in leaked call with minister suspended

LAHORE: The Punjab government has suspended Dr. Tariq Masood Khan Niazi, Medical Superintendent of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi, who was involved in a ‘leaked telephonic spat’ with Punjab’s Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Punjab, on Monday, issued a notification in this regard, placing him under suspension under Section 6 of the PEEDA Act 2006, on account of negligence and misconduct, with immediate effect. He is directed to report to SHC&ME Department. In a leaked telephonic conversation, Dr. Tariq Masood Khan Niazi had refused Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat’s request to give Dr Aria Abbasi, the daughter of PML-N’s incarcerated leader Hanif Abbasi, her favourite posting in the Dermatology Department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in Rawalpindi. However, the MS had refused to comply with the ‘illegal orders’, while allegedly recorded and leaked the telephonic conversation with the law minister, which eventually caused initiation of proceedings under the PEEDA Act 2006 for adopting a careless approach and negligence towards performing his duties.

The Punjab Assembly had also unanimously passed a resolution to take strict disciplinary action against the MS for misusing his authority. Dr. Samina Shaheen, PWMO (BS-20), has been entrusted with the additional charge of the Medical Superintendent of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi, in addition to her own duties, till arrival of regular incumbent, with immediate effect.

Moreover, SHC&ME Department Secretary Saqib Zafar, during a surprise visit, also suspended Dr. Suhail Anjum Butt (BS-19), Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Gujranwala and Dr. Muhammad Rafique (BS-19), Medial Superintendent, Government Teaching Hospital, Shahdara for substandard arrangements of cleanliness in the hospitals and unsatisfactory medical facilities to the patients.

He announced that there will be zero tolerance policy for dereliction of duties, inadequate arrangements for cleanliness in hospitals or substandard care and treatment to patients.