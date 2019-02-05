PPP not in a mood to topple PTI govt: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khursheed Shah said that his party is not in a mood to derail the present government. Talking to media here Monday, he said democracy is in the best interest of Pakistan. He said, “We want a system change and will not derail the government.” To a question he said it is possible that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is given bail by court. He asked who is demanding NRO from Imran Khan. He said there would be no compromise on the Kashmir issue. Meanwhile, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani said PPP did not harbour any plan against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-led federal government. Talking to media at Sindh High Court, Rabbani said the PPP wanted the PTI to complete its constitutional tenure and added that the people would ultimately judge the performance of the PTI government. Senator Raza Rabbani reiterated that PPP would fully defend the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

"We will fight in Parliament, in the courts and on the roads," he said, adding the provincial autonomy was achieved after the struggle spanning several decades.

He said, "Any attempt to roll back the autonomy will be opposed."

Rabbani pointed out specific issues which ought to be sorted out by the Council of Common Interests.

Commenting on the struggle of people of the Indian Held Kashmir, the former Senate chairman slammed the continuous inhuman treatment of local people by Indian army.

Condemning Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he said the young people were being killed and Kashmiri leadership had been put under detention.

He said Pakistani nation stood by Kashmiri brothers and sisters and would continue their support.