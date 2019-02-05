close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 5, 2019

McCullum announces BBL retirement

Sports

February 5, 2019

BRISBANE: Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, has announced that his participation in the ongoing Big Bash League will be his last in the tournament as he looks to wrap up his playing career and transition into a coaching role.

McCullum, who is part of the Brisbane Heat set up, informed his team-mates about his decision on Sunday night following his team’s six-wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers in which he scored a 39-ball 51.

The Heat’s match against Melbourne Stars on Friday (February 8) will be McCullum’s final BBL appearance at The Gabba. Currently with 11 points and a game in hand, the Heat are placed fifth on the points table and need a few results to go their way in order to make it to the semifinals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports