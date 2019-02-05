Crescent Inter-School Cricket begins

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Crescent Model School (CMS) United team defeated St Anthony’s High School by 93 runs in the opening match of the Crescent Inter-School Cricket League at the CMS Ground on Tuesday.Scores: CMS United 188 for 7 in 15 overs (Mujahid 40, Ahsan 30*, Hamza 46, Hasnat 23). St Anthony’s School 95 all out (Ammar 23, Ubaid 22, Asim 4/18, Hamza 2/17, Momin 2/20, Hasnat 2/25). Mian Altaf Saleem, Trustee CMS, and Mrs Sobia Lodhi, Principal CMS, Rizwan Ahmed Sports Coordinator and Nadeem Zafar Gondal, event manager, were also present at the inaugural ceremony.