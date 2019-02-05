close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 5, 2019

Crescent Inter-School Cricket begins

Sports

February 5, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Crescent Model School (CMS) United team defeated St Anthony’s High School by 93 runs in the opening match of the Crescent Inter-School Cricket League at the CMS Ground on Tuesday.Scores: CMS United 188 for 7 in 15 overs (Mujahid 40, Ahsan 30*, Hamza 46, Hasnat 23). St Anthony’s School 95 all out (Ammar 23, Ubaid 22, Asim 4/18, Hamza 2/17, Momin 2/20, Hasnat 2/25). Mian Altaf Saleem, Trustee CMS, and Mrs Sobia Lodhi, Principal CMS, Rizwan Ahmed Sports Coordinator and Nadeem Zafar Gondal, event manager, were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports