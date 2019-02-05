close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
February 5, 2019

Smith, Warner to play ‘huge’ part in Ashes series: Paine

Sports

February 5, 2019

CANBERRA: Skipper Tim Paine Monday said he expects the banned Steve Smith and David Warner to play “a huge” role in this year’s Ashes series against England, with Australia now in “a really good place.”

After a torrid 12 months marred by the ball-tampering row and poor form without their top stars, Australia ended their summer on a high by emphatically winning two Tests against Sri Lanka.

They claimed the first in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs and the second in Canberra by 366 runs, following a tough home series defeat to top-ranked India. Smith and Warner’s bans for their role in trying to alter the ball in South Africa expire late next month and they are widely expected to quickly return to the national set-up. “I think everyone to a degree has to earn their stripes’’.

