Inter-Varsity Rugby title for UoL

LAHORE: University of Lahore (UoL) won Inter-University 7s Rugby Championship by beating Punjab University by 26-0 in a interesting final played at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Monday. In the first half two try score was made by UoL, first by Umair and then by Tauqeer which was converted by Afzal. At half time UoL were leading by 12-0. In 2nd half two more try score was made by UoL. In 3rd minute of 2nd half Afzal scored a try. In 7th minute of 2nd half Umair Ch scored another try which was also converted by Afzal.

Earlier In the first semifinal of this HEC 7s Rugby Championship, Punjab University beat FC College University 26-0 while In the 2nd semifinal University of Lahore beat University of Central Punjab 25-0.

In 3rd/4th position match University of Central Punjab beat FC College University 31-0. In all 15 universities participated in this mega rugby activity. Sajjad Hyder, Registrar UVAS, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Chief guest of the concluding ceremony Prof Azam gave away the prizes. The event was held under the supervision of Pakistan Rugby Union.