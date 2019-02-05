close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Honda Cup Polo begins today

Sports

LAHORE: The Honda Cup Polo Tournament 2019 will roll into action Tuesday here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.According to Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, top six teams will be featuring in the 12-goal tournament. These teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints Black, NM States and Olympia/Momin Ghee while pool B includes Master Paints/Guard Group, Barry’s and Newage/Diamond Paints. On Tuesday Master Paints Black will vie against NM State at 2 pm. The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday.

