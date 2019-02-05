Male cheerleaders make Super Bowl history

ATLANTA: As Tom Brady and the New England Patriots rewrote the record book with a 13-3 Super Bowl triumph over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Rams cheerleaders Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies made some NFL history of their own.Jinnies and Peron are part of a 40-member Rams cheerleader squad — the first male dance-style cheerleaders in the history of the league and now, the first to perform at a Super Bowl. While they’ve endured some hostility from some fans who believe NFL cheerleading should remain the preserve of women, Peron told the Los Angeles Times that the support of their families, a majority of fans and their fellow cheerleaders had carried them through. “Whatever has been out there we’ve been able to take it, because we know who has our backs,” Peron, 26, told the newspaper.