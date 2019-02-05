Sinan wins taekwondo gold for Pakistan

FUJAIRAH: UAE-based Pakistani player Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed won gold medal at the 7th Fujairah Taekwondo Open Championship held in Fujairah from February 1 to 3.

The event also saw the participation of a large contingent from Pakistan comprising 21 players. Pakistani team won two gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. A total of 1257 players from 40 countries participated in the championship which proved to be the biggest ever international Taekwondo event held in the region. This is Sinan’s second medal at an international championship for Pakistan in as many events.

He won bronze medal for his country in August 2017 in cadet category when he was just 12. Sinan who is the first Pakistani expatriate to get international medals for his country, says that with the help of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, he would continue to play at international events to bring honour for his country. “My next big target is World Cadet Championship this year,” he said. Other Pakistani players who won medals included: Mohammad Danish, gold in youth category; Taimur Saeed, silver medal in youth category; Arafallah Khan, bronze medal and Ayesha Ayaz, bronze medal. At the Fujairah Open, the UAE players topped the gold medal chart with 35 golds. Uzbekistan finished in second place with seven gold while Kazakhstan got six gold medals. However, players from the Sharjah Sports Club (part of the UAE contingent) outperformed everyone with 15 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals in children, cadet and youth categories.