Shiffrin eyes world dominance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ARE, Sweden: American starlet Mikaela Shiffrin will bid to continue her on-piste dominance at the world championships starting Tuesday as racing giants Aksel Lund Svindal and Lindsey Vonn prepare to bow out. Shiffrin heads to the February 5-17 skiing jamboree in Are, Sweden, with 13 World Cup victories already to her name this season. She leads the World Cup overall, slalom, giant slalom and super-G standings. Her latest victory, in the Maribor slalom on Saturday, was the 56th of her career and means she is just one win short of Vreni Schneider’s all-time record of 14 victories in a World Cup campaign. It also saw her move above Schneider to fifth on the all-time World Cup win list behind only Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark (86), Vonn (82), and Austrians Marcel Hirscher (68) and Annemarie Moser-Proll (62). Her strongest discipline, the slalom, has earned her six wins since the November 17 opening weekend, but there have also been three super-G and three giant slalom triumphs and one parallel slalom win, boding well for a multi-medal bid in Are. “The numbers dehumanize what we’re all doing,” Shiffrin, 23, said. “People have said it’s boring when the same person continues to win. For me - and for us as competitors - it’s not boring. “Every race is a fight. There’s always a new goal to keep doing better, and the competition is always strong. It’s exciting, it’s nerve-wracking and there’s never any certainty.” Shiffrin’s second World Cup win of the weekend, after tying Friday’s giant slalom with Petra Vlhova, followed the announcement by 34-year-old teammate Vonn that she was to retire.
ARE, Sweden: American starlet Mikaela Shiffrin will bid to continue her on-piste dominance at the world championships starting Tuesday as racing giants Aksel Lund Svindal and Lindsey Vonn prepare to bow out. Shiffrin heads to the February 5-17 skiing jamboree in Are, Sweden, with 13 World Cup victories already to her name this season. She leads the World Cup overall, slalom, giant slalom and super-G standings. Her latest victory, in the Maribor slalom on Saturday, was the 56th of her career and means she is just one win short of Vreni Schneider’s all-time record of 14 victories in a World Cup campaign. It also saw her move above Schneider to fifth on the all-time World Cup win list behind only Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark (86), Vonn (82), and Austrians Marcel Hirscher (68) and Annemarie Moser-Proll (62). Her strongest discipline, the slalom, has earned her six wins since the November 17 opening weekend, but there have also been three super-G and three giant slalom triumphs and one parallel slalom win, boding well for a multi-medal bid in Are. “The numbers dehumanize what we’re all doing,” Shiffrin, 23, said. “People have said it’s boring when the same person continues to win. For me - and for us as competitors - it’s not boring. “Every race is a fight. There’s always a new goal to keep doing better, and the competition is always strong. It’s exciting, it’s nerve-wracking and there’s never any certainty.” Shiffrin’s second World Cup win of the weekend, after tying Friday’s giant slalom with Petra Vlhova, followed the announcement by 34-year-old teammate Vonn that she was to retire.