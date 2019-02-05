Shiffrin eyes world dominance

ARE, Sweden: American starlet Mikaela Shiffrin will bid to continue her on-piste dominance at the world championships starting Tuesday as racing giants Aksel Lund Svindal and Lindsey Vonn prepare to bow out. Shiffrin heads to the February 5-17 skiing jamboree in Are, Sweden, with 13 World Cup victories already to her name this season. She leads the World Cup overall, slalom, giant slalom and super-G standings. Her latest victory, in the Maribor slalom on Saturday, was the 56th of her career and means she is just one win short of Vreni Schneider’s all-time record of 14 victories in a World Cup campaign. It also saw her move above Schneider to fifth on the all-time World Cup win list behind only Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark (86), Vonn (82), and Austrians Marcel Hirscher (68) and Annemarie Moser-Proll (62). Her strongest discipline, the slalom, has earned her six wins since the November 17 opening weekend, but there have also been three super-G and three giant slalom triumphs and one parallel slalom win, boding well for a multi-medal bid in Are. “The numbers dehumanize what we’re all doing,” Shiffrin, 23, said. “People have said it’s boring when the same person continues to win. For me - and for us as competitors - it’s not boring. “Every race is a fight. There’s always a new goal to keep doing better, and the competition is always strong. It’s exciting, it’s nerve-wracking and there’s never any certainty.” Shiffrin’s second World Cup win of the weekend, after tying Friday’s giant slalom with Petra Vlhova, followed the announcement by 34-year-old teammate Vonn that she was to retire.