Nepal beat Pakistan in blind women T20 cricket match

ISLAMABAD: Nepal women team for blind made it four in a row, beating Pakistan by ten wickets in the fifth T20 match at Shalimar Ground Monday. Yet again Pakistan elected to bat first after winning the toss and managed only 126 for 6 in 20 overs. Nisah Bux was the top scorer with 40 runs with Tayyaba Fatima scoring 27. All six batters ran themselves out. Nepal in reply chased down the target in just 10.4 overs without losing a wicket. Mankisi played brilliantly and remained unbeaten on 81 runs. Her innings came of just 36 balls with the help of 15 fours. Asha Regmi scored 32 runs not out. With the victory Nepal took the series 4-0. The fifth match was watched out. Maryam Orangzaib (MNA), Miss Faryal Sadiq (Vice President Interloop Ltd), Syed Sultan Shah (Chairman), Neil Bhune (United Nation Resident Coordinator) were also present and distributed prizes amongst team members.

Player of the Series: B1 Category: Mona Aryal (Nepal). B2 Category: Mankisi (Nepal). B3 Category: Binita (Nepal). Best Wicket-Keeper: Kiran Rafique (Pakistan)Player of the Match: Mankisi for her unbeaten 81 runs. Most Valuable Player of the Match: Asha Regmi.