Sami to lead Islamabad in PSL-4

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United took a bold but debatable decision of giving captaincy reigns to ageing Mohammad Sami for the fourth edition that springs into action from February 14. The veteran pacer has so far played 27 PSL matches picking up 37 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55 per over. He is also the second highest wicket-taker in three completed editions of the league. Sami who would be celebrating his 38th birthday on February 24 has gone too old for a fast bowler and has been seen losing his rhythm, pace and effectiveness in recent times during his domestic and league engagements around the world. In an exclusive talk with The News, the owner of the United Ali Naqvi defended the decision saying he was preferred over foreign players. United owner also claimed that preferring local over foreign player as captain of the team had always been a good option. “Sami has always served the franchise with utmost respect and honour. He has always conducted himself in way that defines us and has been one of the stars for the team over the past three years, winning multiple matches on his own. Furthermore, he has years of captaincy experience. Sami who also talked to media at a press conference thanked United for reposing trust in time.