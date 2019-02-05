Babar’s best yet to come: Arthur

JOHANNESBURG: That Pakistan’s chase of another mammoth score was on till the penultimate ball was because of Babar Azam’s sublime 58-ball 90.

What particularly embellished his innings was how he caressed the ball to get his 14 boundaries instead of going for the big heaves - which are an inherent part of almost every T20 innings. But, that innings, which made one run out of superlatives with every boundary, isn’t the best of what Babar has to offer. At least, that’s what his head coach Mickey Arthur feels. “I have never doubted Babar. I said two years ago that he was going to be that good,” Arthur said after Pakistan fell seven runs short in a chase of 189. “The exciting thing is that we haven’t seen the best of him yet. He is going to get better and better. There were always question marks on Babar’s ability to perform outside subcontinent. He has been unbelievable on this tour and he has put those questions to rest.”

It was under Arthur’s coaching that Babar was introduced as a T20 opener at Karachi Kings during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League. Since that edition, Babar has been the highest run-getter in the format at the international level and averages 52.15 (the most for any batsman above 500 runs since the second PSL final). Needless to say that he is currently the number one batsman in the format. “Two years ago when I saw him in the nets I said that he was going to be as good as Virat Kohli. From a young boy back then he has developed into a man now. He has got stronger and fitter. And, I certainly think he is going to be in the top five in the world across all formats very, very soon.” “They [South Africa] bowled the second ten overs better than the first ten,” Arthur said. “They got it right by taking the pace off the ball. For a neutral it has been two hell of a good games. But, for us it hasn’t been good. We need to reflect and move on.