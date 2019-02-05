Australia thrash SL to win Test series

CANBERRA: A resurgent Mitchell Starc took five wickets as Australia wrapped up a confidence-boosting 2-0 series thrashing of Sri Lanka Monday, with the tourists skittled for 149 in the second Test at Canberra.

In front of a sparse crowd on day four, Sri Lanka resumed on 17 without loss, needing a daunting 516 to win and ending 366 short.

There was little resistance from the under-strength visitors who wilted under a pace onslaught led by spearhead Starc, who ended with 5-46 and took 10 wickets in the game as he emphatically bounced back from a lean spell.

“It’s nice to get some reward. I’ve said all summer this group has been working really hard,” said skipper Tim Paine.

Paine set the big run chase after declaring Australia’s second innings at 196 for three, following their mammoth first innings 534 for five declared. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 215 in reply.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne had survived a tough six overs on Sunday ahead of stumps, and they resumed with hopes high of taking the game into a fifth day to provide momentum ahead of an upcoming Test tour to South Africa. But Karunaratne failed to add to his overnight eight with Starc, bowling at close to 145 kph (90 mph), clipping his leg bail in only the third over of the day.

It was a big blow with the experienced opener their best batsman in the first innings before he was struck in the head by a Pat Cummins bouncer.Chandimal also failed to deliver, struggling against the speed and bounce of a fired-up Starc, bowling at perhaps his best over the past year.

He poked at an away swinger and was caught at slip for four by Marnus Labuschagne, capping a miserable series in which he managed just 24 runs in two Tests.Niroshan Dickwella, promoted to number four from his usual six, was building a handy partnership before Thirimanne was removed by Cummins for 30. Thirimanne tried to fend off a short ball but it ricocheted off his bat and Cummins took an athletic diving catch. It went from bad to worse with Dickwella bowled by Starc for 27 just before lunch and Kusal Perera, cleared to play after taking a hit on the helmet on Sunday, out for a golden duck next ball. Dhananjaya de Silva fell soon after the break and while young gun Kusal Mendis added a brisk 42, the tail soon folded.

Australia 1st innings: 534-5 dec

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 215

Australia 2nd innings: 196-3 dec)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings (overnight 17-0):

D. Karunaratne b Starc 8

L. Thirimanne c & b Cummins 30

D. Chandimal c Labuschagne b Starc 4

N. Dickwella b Starc 27

K. Mendis c Patterson b Lauschagne 42

K. Perera c Paine b Starc 0

D. de Silva c Head b Richardson 6

C. Karunaratne c Paine b Cummins 22

D. Perera c Paine b Cummins 4

K. Rajitha not out 2

V. Fernando b Starc 0

Extras: (lb1, b1, w2) 4

Total: (10 wickets; 51 overs) 149

Bowling: Starc 18-2-46-5, Richardson 9-1-29-1, Lyon 13-1-51-0, Cummins 8-2-15-3, Lauschagne 3-1-6-1

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (Eng), Michael Gough (Eng)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (Ind).