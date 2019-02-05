close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
AFP
February 5, 2019

Sri Lanka keeps firebrand Buddhist monk behind bars

World

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president resisted calls from the island’s Buddhist hierarchy to release a jailed firebrand monk Monday, even as 518 other convicts were released to mark the island nation’s Independence Day. Galagodaatte Gnanasara has long been accused of instigating hate crimes against minority Muslims in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka. Since December he has been serving concurrent jail sentences over disruptive behaviour in court and intimidating a woman litigant. Sri Lanka’s Buddhist hierarchy had pressed President Maithripala Sirisena to grant an independence day reprieve but this was rejected. "The Independence Day amnesty applied to those serving short periods of time and only those convicted for minor offences," prisons spokesman Thusahra Upuldeniya said.

