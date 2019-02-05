close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
AFP
February 5, 2019

Iran parliament approves health minister

World

AFP
February 5, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament Monday gave an overwhelming vote of confidence to President Hassan Rouhani’s pick as health minister, after his predecessor resigned over budget cuts and criticism of the allocation of state funds. Saeed Namaki was voted into office with 229 votes out of a total 259. He had been appointed as caretaker by Rouhani after the former minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi resigned on January 3. Hashemi’s resignation letter points at "inconsistencies and not delivering on promises" by the government’s planning and budget organisation, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Namaki had previously served as deputy to Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht, the head of planning and budget organisation. The Rouhani administration and Hashemi had repeatedly been criticised for their allegedly costly plan to reform Iran’s healthcare system. But in his last speech as minister, Hashemi said the reform project had cost a fraction of what was spent on bailing out failed credit institutions.

