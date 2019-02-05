Four shops burgled

The thieves stole cash and precious goods worth over Rs1 million from four shops at Kashmir Road on early Monday.

The thieves broke in general store, mobile shop, a homeopathic clinic and a hotel. They took away cash and other precious goods.

The traders told reporters that thieves stole Rs175,000 from general store of Fazal Khan, Rs600,000 from a hotel of one Sadaqat Ali and valuables from other shops.

Zaibullah Khan, district police officer of Mansehra, said that the police were perusing the cases of theft and robberies.

He assured the affected shopkeepers that the accused would soon be brought to justice.

The official advised the traders to hire watchmen and put in place some surveillance system.