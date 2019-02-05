close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 5, 2019

Four shops burgled

Peshawar

February 5, 2019

The thieves stole cash and precious goods worth over Rs1 million from four shops at Kashmir Road on early Monday.

The thieves broke in general store, mobile shop, a homeopathic clinic and a hotel. They took away cash and other precious goods.

The traders told reporters that thieves stole Rs175,000 from general store of Fazal Khan, Rs600,000 from a hotel of one Sadaqat Ali and valuables from other shops.

Zaibullah Khan, district police officer of Mansehra, said that the police were perusing the cases of theft and robberies.

He assured the affected shopkeepers that the accused would soon be brought to justice.

The official advised the traders to hire watchmen and put in place some surveillance system.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar