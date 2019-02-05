Roads blocked by snow in Torghar yet to be reopened

MANSEHRA: The roads which were blocked owing to recent snowfall in Torghar district couldn’t be cleared to traffic causing inconvenience to the local people.

“Many roads are blocked in the district and the rest have become dangerous to travel due to continuous rain and snowfall,” Zahid Khan, a local told reporters on Monday.

He said that Mungla to Gangat road which was blocked owning to landsliding triggered by rains last week couldn’t be reopened to traffic.

“Would you believe we cannot take patients to hospitals as Mungla to Gangat road is blocked for the last many days,” he said.

Zahid Khan said that Darband to Thakot road, which links Torghar with Mansehra and Battagram and other districts in Hazara, had become highly dangerous for travelling because of the ditches caused by continuous rains.

He said that Judbah to Gitto and Judbah to Shatil roads were also in dilapidated condition and drivers were reluctant to travel on them. “We appeal to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take notice of the closed roads,” said Zahid Khan.