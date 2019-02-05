District nazim sworn in

The newly elected district nazim of Nowshera, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, was administered oath of his office on Monday.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the office of the assistant commissioner.

A large number of councillors and nazims were present on the occasion.

Talking to reporters after taking the oath of office, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that he would spare no effort to undertake uplift schemes in Nowshera.