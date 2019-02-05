Women need to take care of their health, fitness

Islamabad: Pakistani women need to focus more on their health and fitness rather than spending their energy and money on jewellery and clothes.

Majority of women in our country give up on their health, fitness and shape and become inactive as soon as they cross 40, the time when they need to take care of them the most.

These views were expressed by Shahana Iftikhar Ahmed while talking to The News at the inauguration of ‘one of its kind health club’ Satori Studios. Shahana has recently returned from UK where she was running the facility after completing different specialized courses around fitness and health. Before shifting to UK, she used to run fitness facility in Islamabad in late 90’s with clients as high profile as Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The club that is ‘for the women by the women’ offers different kinds of specialized fitness facilities including Toning Tables, Power Plates, Lava Shell Therapy, Easy line Circuits, Elliptical etc. for all age groups. She also offers diet and nutrition consultation to her clients

“In my opinion, a woman’s life starts after 60 when she is done with the responsibilities of her children. We lack places that offer fitness facilities under specialized supervision to all age groups,” said Shahana who first trained her staff in what she had learnt through courses and experiences before opening the health club.

While explaining the Lava shells Therapy, she said that it is a famous therapy for back pain, sciatica pain and osteoarthritis. In Lava Shells Therapy, the lava shells are heated by single-use disposable sachets. The therapist inserts a sachet of algae, minerals and dried sea kelp into the shell, then adds an activator liquid. The chemical reaction between the activator and the "lava gel" sachet creates heat that can last up to a couple of hours. These heated shells are pressed onto key points of the body.

Whereas motorized toning tables are a system of exercise machines that strengthen muscles and increase flexibility and endurance. Other benefits include providing a low-impact workout and reducing the likelihood of injury. “Before suggesting any of these treatments, we first assess the need of the client through consultation,” said Shahana.

About response from general public, Shahana said that trends are changing with regards to the fitness in women and more and more women are curious about the techniques her health club offers. “It is a positive sign that I see more women walking in parks and tracks. Cure of many health issues women face is in their fitness and how they care about themselves. If a woman is not healthy and fit, she can’t be of any help to her family members,” she said