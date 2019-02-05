ICCI calls for introducing single tax system

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to consider introducing single tax regime in the country that would help in reducing taxpayers’ problems, encouraging tax culture and improving tax revenue of the country.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, ICCI said that at present a businessman have to cope with 47 taxes including sales tax, income tax, withholding taxes, customs & excise duties, EOBI tax, Workers Profit Participation Fund and Workers Welfare Fund apart from fulfilling multiple documentation and filing requirements which was a very tedious process. He said this complicated tax payment system was consuming lot of precious time of a businessman in dealing with tax matters. He stressed that government in the forthcoming budget should merge all taxes into a single tax in order to minimize interaction between taxpayers and tax collectors and to improve ease of doing business in the country.