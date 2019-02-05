close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

SSC exams to begin on March 12

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations (part I & II) early next month. According to the schedule announced by FBISE controller of examinations (conduct) Fatima Tahira, the SSC (part I & II) examinations 2019 will begin on March 12 and end on April 16. The practical examinations will begin on April 13.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad