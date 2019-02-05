SSC exams to begin on March 12

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations (part I & II) early next month. According to the schedule announced by FBISE controller of examinations (conduct) Fatima Tahira, the SSC (part I & II) examinations 2019 will begin on March 12 and end on April 16. The practical examinations will begin on April 13.