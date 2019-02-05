471 food workers fail PFA lab test

Punjab Food Authority’s medical screening laboratory has declared 471 food handlers/ workers sick after the results of their medical report were positive. It was disclosed in a report of January 2019 of PFA medical screening lab here Monday. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA took the blood samples of 5,882 people; among them 5,411 workers were found healthy and remaining failed the medical screening test.