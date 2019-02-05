471 food workers fail PFA lab test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab Food Authority’s medical screening laboratory has declared 471 food handlers/ workers sick after the results of their medical report were positive. It was disclosed in a report of January 2019 of PFA medical screening lab here Monday. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA took the blood samples of 5,882 people; among them 5,411 workers were found healthy and remaining failed the medical screening test.
Punjab Food Authority’s medical screening laboratory has declared 471 food handlers/ workers sick after the results of their medical report were positive. It was disclosed in a report of January 2019 of PFA medical screening lab here Monday. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA took the blood samples of 5,882 people; among them 5,411 workers were found healthy and remaining failed the medical screening test.