close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

471 food workers fail PFA lab test

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Punjab Food Authority’s medical screening laboratory has declared 471 food handlers/ workers sick after the results of their medical report were positive. It was disclosed in a report of January 2019 of PFA medical screening lab here Monday. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA took the blood samples of 5,882 people; among them 5,411 workers were found healthy and remaining failed the medical screening test.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore