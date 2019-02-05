Scattered rain predicted

Another westerly wave approached the City on Monday following which Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to grip upper parts today (Tuesday) and may persist till Wednesday (tomorrow). They predicted that widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat Divisions), northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha and Multan Divisions. In Lahore, minimum temperature was 6.5°C and maximum 22.4°C. —