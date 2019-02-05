close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
February 5, 2019

The US in Venezuela

Newspost

Western powers are using all tactics in Venezuela for a regime change to create hegemony that favours free-market policies.

But if this happens, the already worse economic conditions of the country will escalate to a great extent. Western powers should leave the country to its own fate.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

