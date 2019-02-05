The US in Venezuela

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Western powers are using all tactics in Venezuela for a regime change to create hegemony that favours free-market policies.
But if this happens, the already worse economic conditions of the country will escalate to a great extent. Western powers should leave the country to its own fate.
Wajahat Abro
Shikarpur
