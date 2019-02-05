Empowering women

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
We talk about women’s empowerment all the time and ask the nation to be a part of it. But even after so many campaigns, people are not learning the sensitivity of the issue.
Women are still considered a weaker section of society and are discriminated against at workplaces. All of us should remember that the fight for women’s rights is not an individual fight, but a fight of the nation.
Komal Pervaiz Akhter
Karachi
