Tue Feb 05, 2019
February 5, 2019

Empowering women

Newspost

February 5, 2019

We talk about women’s empowerment all the time and ask the nation to be a part of it. But even after so many campaigns, people are not learning the sensitivity of the issue.

Women are still considered a weaker section of society and are discriminated against at workplaces. All of us should remember that the fight for women’s rights is not an individual fight, but a fight of the nation.

Komal Pervaiz Akhter

Karachi

