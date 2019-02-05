Education matters

The education sector of Pakistan is getting the least attention from the provincial and federal governments. Currently Pakistan is spending roughly 2.76 percent of GDP on the education sector. Also, 25 million children between the ages of five and 16 are out-of-school across the country. According to our constitution, the state is obligated to offer free education at least up till matriculation.

The illiteracy rate in Pakistan is increased at an unprecedented pace and the prime reason for this unfortunate situation is a sharp rise in poverty. And the continuous increase in inflation, resulting in an increase in the prices of daily food items, is further aggravating the situation. Instead of getting education, children of poor families start doing work to financially support their families. It must be understood that education is the core of development of a society. The main difference between developed and developing countries is of education. To ensure that the country gets ahead in the competitive world, the government should give top priority to education.

Jabran Zulfiqar Ali

Islamabad