Suicide among students

Last month, a third-year MBBS student at the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUHMS) committed suicide in his hostel room. In Pakistan, the number of suicide cases is increasing rapidly. Out of the many factors that have resulted in the staggering number the main one is a lack of mental healthcare centres. In a densely-populated country like ours, having only a few hundred psychologists means that people struggling from suicidal thoughts have no help.

The federal and provincial governments must take steps to establish mental healthcare institutes where treatment is offered at affordable prices. In addition, all educational institutions must be ordered to appoint career counsellors who can help students handle their problems.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Khairpur Mirs