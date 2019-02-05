Scuffle on the street

As soon as the first ray of the sun hits Rahim Yar Khan, labourers from all across the city begin lining up at Belgium Chowk in the hope of getting some work. The lucky ones are hired for home or office repair work. Out of the 100 labourers waiting for work, only a few succeed in getting temporary work. In the morning, there is mild chaos at the roundabout. Labourers are seen pushing each other in an attempt to get picked for the day’s job. This sometimes results in a scuffle among labourers. Since they are right in the middle of the road, the incoming traffic comes to a halt and remains jammed until the situation is cooled down.

There is no denying the fact that labourers – who live on daily wages – desperately wait for someone to offer them work. However, brawls on the streets pose a threat to the lives of labourers and commuters in danger. We are not expecting the government to provide job opportunities to these hard-working people. However, what the authorities can do is to set up small offices where labourers can sit in a comfortable environment and be picked for a job.

Shagufta Parveen

Rahim Yar Khan