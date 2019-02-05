close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
February 5, 2019

There’s more to do

Newspost

February 5, 2019

Before coming to power, the PTI had unequivocally claimed that it would recover at least $200 billion from corrupt elements through an unprecedented accountability process. This so-called across-the-board ‘ehtisab’ was supposed to turn around the economy and transform Pakistan into a welfare state. However, it appears that to date the only ehtisab that is done is of the poor which is forced to pay through its nose due to unprecedented inflation, price hike, additional taxes and duties. Factors like the rupee devaluation and the withdrawal of subsidies have also significantly hurt people’s purchasing power.

Fuad Enver

Islamabad

