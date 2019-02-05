Tribesmen stage protest against land mafia

PESHAWAR: A resident of Qambarkhel in Bara tehsil in Khyber district staged a demonstration outside Press Club on Monday along with other relatives asking the tehsil administration to take notice of the illegal activities of land mafia.

Alhaj Qari Naurang Afridi alleged that the land mafia had snatched 340 kanal land and Rs20 million from him and was now hurling threats at him. He said he repeatedly requested the assistant commissioner to look into the matter but nothing practical was done to help him. The resident appealed to the prime minister, chief minister, chief secretary and other authorities to take notice of the situation and help end his miseries.