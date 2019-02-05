PMA warns of protest against bogus NMU recruitments at Nishtar University

MULTAN: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has warned launching a protest drive against alleged bogus recruitments at the Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and demanded the government to take stern action against the ineligibility of the NMU officials.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Monday, PMA Multan chapter president Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Haraj said that the poor plight of NMU was the result of ineligible vice-chancellor and his team. More than six months have lapsed but the faculty members have yet to be recruited and the institution is suffering a lot.He said poor education and medical standards of the NMU had pushed the institution to decline. The NMU faculties need at least two professors and five assistant professors in each faculty but each faculty is facing acute shortage of professors and doctors. NMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghulam Mustafa Kamal has refused to contest the NMU case with the government. “At one hand, the NMU is facing the shortage of faculty members but on the other hand, a number of senior doctors have been transferred to Dera Ghazi Khan on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the students and patients are suffering at the NMU,” he lamented.

Prof Hiraj said that the PMA had been demanding up-gradation of all FPCS, MOs, WMOs and SRs on the same patron of Lahore Medical University since long which would help combat the faculty shortage but the NMU vice-chancellor did not take the matter seriously. He said the NMU syndicate and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had cancelled all recruitments done in violation of merit.