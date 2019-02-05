APC demands severing trade ties with India till Kashmir liberation

FAISALABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) on Kashmir has demanded immediate severing of trade ties with India and boycotting its products till the Held Jammu and Kashmir is liberated from Indian subjugation.

The conference also demanded the United Nations to immediately implement its decision of conducting fair and free plebiscite in Indian-Held Kashmir and provide Kashmiris an opportunity to permanently decide their fate.

Prominent clerics and religious scholars participated in the conference, including Sahibzada Mufti Zia, Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmed, Hafiz Abdur Rauf, Qari Shabbir Usmani, Malik Waheed and Maulana Abdus Samad Muaz, Markazi Ameer, Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan.

The APC unanimously decided to take out a grand rally on February 5 (today) to express solidarity with the Kashmiris who were offering great sacrifices to liberate their land from the clutches of India. The rally will emerge from GTS Chowk and end at Zila Council Chowk where the leaders of religious and political parties will deliver speeches.

Meanwhile, lawyers took out a protest rally to express anguish over the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian forces in IHK.Led by District Bar Association (DBA) president Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman and secretary Rana Shahid Munir, the rally participants marched on District Courts Road and Circular Road, and chanted slogans against India.

They were carrying placards and banners, inscribed with condemnation slogans of Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris. Addressing the rally participants, Ghumman demanded the United Nations to implement its resolutions for a fair plebiscite in IHK. They lashed out at the world powers for keeping a mum on Kashmir Issue and hesitate to condemn India for its brutalities and atrocities in Held Kashmir.

They said that the attitude of India against the Kashmiris was a flagrant violation of the international rules. They also demanded the government of Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue afresh in the United Nations and form an international committee for implementation on the UN Resolutions to solve this long-standing dispute permanently.