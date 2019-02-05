Rain predicted from today

LAHORE: Another westerly wave approached the City on Monday following which Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to grip upper parts today (Tuesday) and may persist till Wednesday (tomorrow). They predicted that widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat Divisions), northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha and Multan Divisions. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand Division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba & upper Dir), Hazara, Quetta Divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Rainfall was reported in Gwadar 11 inches, Turbat 06, Jiwani 05 and Dalbandin 02 inches. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 6.5°C and maximum was 22.4°C.