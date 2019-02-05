NA HR panel to probe Krishna Temple fire

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants for setting fire to the Krishna Temple after the Hindu community protested against the incident.

The Hindu community from different parts of the province had gathered at Kumb in Khairpur to protest against setting fire to the Krishna Temple. The SSP Khairpur, Ummar Tufail, and Political Assistant to the Sindh CM, Nawab Khan Wassan, assured the protestors of an independent investigation into the incident and expressed their resolve to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice. The protesters ended the demonstration after the assurances.

Santosh Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Pardeep Kumar and others told ‘The News’ that some unidentified miscreants had set the temple on fire, burning scriptures and idols. The protesters said the fingerprints of the miscreants were collected from the crime scene and sent for forensic investigations. They demanded security of the worship places and termed the incident an attempt to harm peace.

The Khairpur Police at the Kumb Police Station registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants, Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Human Rights has constituted a seven-member parliamentary committee to probe the temple blaze.