Peace dividends must reach people: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that dividends of improved internal security situation must reach out to the people of Pakistan through socioeconomic development.

He expressed these views while chairing the 218th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ). General Bajwa expressed satisfaction at the improved internal security situation and progress on regional peace initiative, especially the Afghan reconciliation process.

The forum reviewed the geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country, said a press release issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The forum also discussed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary with reference to continued ceasefire violations and Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

Besides, it reviewed the state of preparedness along the Line of Control/Working Boundary and eastern border to thwart any misadventure from across. The forum also expressed solidarity with the resilient Kashmiri brethren on the eve of Kashmir Day.

While safeguarding the borders and carrying on the ongoing stability operations through Raddul Fassad, the concurrent focus is now to be on strategising and implementing comprehensive national response against machinations by hostile intelligence agencies/ inimical forces to undo the national gains for peace and stability. –APP

NNI adds: Shukrullah Atif Mashal, Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff, at the GHQ on Monday, the ISPR said. Matters of mutual interest and regional security, particularly the Afghanistan peace process, came under discussion. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for the ongoing Afghan peace process.