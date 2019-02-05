Absconder among two suspects arrested by police

The Sharea Faisal police on Monday arrested two suspects, including an absconder, in separate incidents.

Station House Officer (SHO) Safdar Mashwani said he along with his team was patrolling in the area when they were informed that some robbers after injuring an Uber captain, Shahzad Sharif, fled away.

Upon receiving information, they started searching for the escaped robbers and arrested a suspect, Azizullah, while his companion managed to escape after an exchange of fire with police.

Mashwani said the injured driver was under treatment at a hospital and said that the arrested robber was wanted by the police in a number of street crime cases. The cops also recovered looted valuable and seized weapons from his possession.

Moreover, SHO Mashwani said they were informed about the presence of a notorious criminal in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Acting on a tip-off, they raided the place and arrested Nadeem alias Builder. The suspect was an absconder and wanted by the police in several cases of terrorism.

CTD arrests

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a four-member gang of extortionists and dacoits during a raid in the outskirts of the city.

CTD In-charge Sindh Mazhar Mashwani said the gang leader, Umer Zaada alias Sheena, along with his three companions, Rehmatullah, Rustam Khan and Balan, were arrested in a raid conducted in the SITE.

The suspects were involved in a number of extortion cases and robberies in South and West districts. A 9mm pistol and three TT pistols were found on them.