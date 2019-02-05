‘Citizens have a right to know about decisions concerning them’

We, the citizens, have all the right to know the government’s decisions effecting us. These views were expressed by Amber Alibhai, general secretary, Shehri—Citizens for a Better Environment, at a seminar titled, “Improving Public Service Delivery through the Right to Know” (RTI), at a local hotel on Monday morning.

She was speaking at the opening of the seminar. “If the RTI had been properly implemented, so many people wouldn’t have lost their lives,” she said. Staunchly advocating proactive disclosure, she cited Section 6 (1) of the Sindh Right to Information Act, 2016.

Lamenting the lack of provision of proactive information to the public, she said that the Finance Department website, for example, did not provide any information on the budget even though the budget was of direct consequence to every individual.

She cited the example of the late civic crusader Nisar Baloch who had staunchly campaigned for rectifying the right of the citizens and was fighting for the return of 200 acres of land earmarked for a public park but usurped for building a housing colony. How the officials converted that land into one for a housing colony was a mystery, she said. “These hush-hush steps that jeopardise the destiny of the citizens must come to an end,” she said. Rules of business were not made or disclosed, she said.

She said that there was no discussion on health. Talking on the issue of marriage halls, she said that according to law, no marriage hall could be built over an area of less than 12 acres with parking for an adequate manageable number of cars, but this was being violated with impunity and cars were parked in congested populated areas, posing a nuisance to residents. At this juncture, a participant interrupted to say that greasing the palms of the officialdom was essential, adding that information was concealed to promote corruption.

Sikandar Ali Hullio, commissioner, Sindh Information Commission, said that provision of the Right to Know was essential for a fair and equitable society. He lamented that details of fake accounts were disclosed while those of the genuine ones were kept concealed.

He said that 95 to 97 per cent of the Sindh Assembly was on the website. He disclosed that the commission planned to have an information officer in each district to reply to citizens’ queries.

Advocate Tariq Mansoor said that the Right to Know was imperative to weed out corruption from society. He talked of the right to recall medicines from the market if they were known to have lethal side effects but said that it was just not implemented here because the masses were not aware of it and the official machinery never bothered to enlighten them on the issue.

He said that by law every loaf of bread should carry the dates of manufacture and expiry, yet that was not done and often consumers consumed bread that had developed fungus, with lethal results. In advanced countries, he said, medicines were recalled from the market if they were found to have dangerous side effects as were cars that were found to have life-threatening structural defects.

Talking of atmospheric pollution, Amber Alibhai said that there were no quality control regulations as regards motor vehicles, something that was wreaking havoc on public health by inhaling exhaust fumes but the authorities, she said, were least bothered.

A participant remarked that this culture of secrecy was actually an inseparable part of our mindset and it filtered into our official lives.

Talking about the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016, Sameer Hamid Dodhy said that the Right to Know was a vital tool that resulted in transparency.

He held out the assurance that according to the Sindh Right to Information Act, 2016, every pubic body at all times would endeavour to provide vital information to citizens on any matter affecting them. He added that Smartphone apps would also figure prominently in the implementation of the act.

Two videos were also screened featuring scenes from the cityscape and the complaints of the citizens on various issues like burst gutter lines, parking and others.