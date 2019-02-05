Clerk at attorney general’s office jumps to death

A clerk at Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan’s office allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday.

Volunteers from a nearby welfare association immediately reached the site of the incident and shifted the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to police officials, 51-year-old Asif Khan was a resident of Liaquatabad and a clerk at the attorney general’s office.

According to Preedy SHO Liaquat Hayat, the police found footprints of the victim at the seventh floor that suggest that he apparently jumped off the building, adding that the actual cause was yet to be ascertained.

He said that the before committing suicide he had called his son and handed over his watch, cell phone and motorcycle key to his son, adding that the victim’s son was in the building when he jumped off.

The police said that the CCTV cameras were installed on the third and fourth floor of the building while the upper floors did not have the cameras as the construction work was underway. The body of the deceased was later handed over to the family for burial process.

The attorney general while talking to the media expressed his sorrow and grief over the incident and said that the investigators were investigating the case. He said that the deceased was working at the building for the last 27 years and had good relations with the staff.