PTF starts special training

Karachi: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) started a special training at the National Training Centre (NTC) on Monday. The centre was launched during the visit of Luca Santilli, International Tennis Federation’s Executive Director Development. He inaugurated the training facility on January 25.On the first day of training, players of different age groups were introduced to injury prevention exercises as well as technical and tactical aspects of the game. “Special emphasis was given to physical conditioning which is a vital part of modern tennis,” stated a spokesman of PTF.