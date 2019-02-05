close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
AFP
February 5, 2019

Injured Guptill to miss India T20 series

Sports

AFP
February 5, 2019

WELLINGTON: Martin Guptill was Monday ruled out of the New Zealand side for the Twenty20 series against India after failing to recover from a back injury.

Coach Gary Stead said Guptill failed a fitness test but he remained hopeful the big-hitting opener would recover in time for the One-day International series against Bangladesh starting next week.

“Unfortunately Martin hasn’t recovered in time for this Twenty20 series which is very condensed with three games over five days,” Stead said.“It’s a shame as he’s obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we’ve got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right.”He has been replaced by Jimmy Neesham for the three-game Twenty20 series, which starts here on Wednesday.

The New Zealand squad includes newcomer Daryl Mitchell, a son of former rugby player and one-time All Blacks coach John Mitchell, who is now an England assistant coach.Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

