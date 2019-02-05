Nepal clinch blind cricket series 4-0 against Pakistan

KARACHI: Visiting Nepalese women clinched the five-match blind cricket series against Pakistan 4-0 after winning the fifth match by ten wickets at Shalimar Cricket Stadium in Islamabad on Monday.

Pakistan once again won the toss and elected to bat first. They made 126 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Nisah Bux was the top scorer with 40 runs. Tayyaba Fatima made 27.

Nepal chased the target in just 10.4 overs without any loss of wickets. Mankisi remained unbeaten on 81 runs off 36 balls. She hit 15 boundaries. Asha Regmi made unbeaten 32.Nepal’s Mona Aryal (B1 Category), Mankisi (B2) and Binita (B3) were adjudged Players of the Series. Pakistan’s Kiran Rafique was declared the best wicket-keeper.

The series was sponsored by Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL). The matches were played in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore. It was the second series ever to be played in the domain of Blind Women’s International Cricket. The first was played between England and West Indies in 2018.

Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, said, “I am very proud to be part of the fourth T20 match between Nepal and Pakistan Women’s Cricket teams. This is our small contribution to support gender diversity and inclusion. We believe that this is a positive step giving the message of hope so that we may build a healthy and inclusive society.”