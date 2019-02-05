Sami to captain Islamabad United in PSL 4

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test pacer Mohammad Sami will lead defending champions Islamabad United in the fourth edition of HBL-Pakistan Super League getting underway in Dubai on Valentine’s Day.

Islamabad on Monday named the 37-year-old Sami as their captain and young spinner Shadab Khan as vice-captain.

Islamabad, two-time champions, were skippered by Misbah-ul-Haq in the first three editions of the PSL.Sami, one of the success stories for Islamabad, has not played for Pakistan since March 2016. In the PSL, however, Sami was outstandingly in all three seasons. He is the second highest wicket-taker across the Pakistan Super League with 37 wickets in 27 matches, behind only Wahab Riaz. He averages 17.43 - again only bettered by Wahab in the top 20, with his economy rate of 6.55 unmatched among the top ten fast bowlers.

Sami expressed his delight at being appointed captain, declaring himself “honoured and privileged” to be allowed the opportunity.“ I feel privileged to have been given this opportunity and I hope that I will continue Islamabad United’s tradition of success.”Islamabad kick off the PSL on February 14, with the first game of the tournament to be played in Dubai against Lahore Qalandars.