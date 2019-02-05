Starc on fire as Australia demolish SL to win series

CANBERRA: A resurgent Mitchell Starc took five wickets as Australia wrapped up a confidence-boosting 2-0 series thrashing of Sri Lanka Monday, with the tourists skittled for 149 in the second Test.

In front of a sparse crowd on day four, Sri Lanka resumed on 17 without loss, needing a daunting 516 to win and ending 366 short.

There was little resistance from the under-strength visitors who wilted under a pace onslaught led by spearhead Starc, who ended with 5-46 and took 10 wickets in the game as he emphatically bounced back from a lean spell.

“It’s nice to get some reward. I’ve said all summer this group has been working really hard,” said skipper Tim Paine. “I think we’re starting to build towards something so it’s great to get some reward for the work we’ve been putting in.”

Paine set the big run chase after declaring Australia’s second innings at 196 for three, following their mammoth first innings 534 for five declared. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 215 in reply.

“We were outplayed as a team in all departments,” Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal said.Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne had survived a tough six overs on Sunday ahead of stumps, and they resumed with hopes high of taking the game into a fifth day to provide momentum ahead of an upcoming Test tour to South Africa.

But Karunaratne failed to add to his overnight eight with Starc, bowling at close to 145 kph (90 mph), clipping his leg bail in only the third over of the day.Chandimal also failed to deliver, struggling against the speed and bounce of a fired-up Starc.

Niroshan Dickwella was building a handy partnership before Thirimanne was removed by Cummins for 30. It went from bad to worse with Dickwella bowled by Starc for 27 just before lunch and Kusal Perera, cleared to play after taking a hit on the helmet on Sunday, out for a golden duck next ball.Dhananjaya de Silva fell soon after the break and while young gun Kusal Mendis added a brisk 42, the tail soon folded.

Australia won toss

Australia 1st Innings 534-5 dec (J Burns 180, T Head 161; Fernando 3-126)

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 215-9 (F D M Karunaratne 59; Starc 5-54)

Australia 2nd Innings 196-3 dec (U T Khawaja 101; Rajitha 2-64)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

D Karunaratne b Starc 8

L Thirimanne c & b Cummins 30

*D Chandimal c Labuschagne b Starc 4

†N Dickwella b Starc 27

K Mendis c Patterson b Lauschagne 42

K Perera c Paine b Starc 0

D de Silva c Head b Richardson 6

C Karunaratne c Paine b Cummins 22

D Perera c Paine b Cummins 4

K Rajitha not out 2

V Fernando b Starc 0

Extras (lb 1, b 1, w 2) 4

Total (all out; 51 overs) 149

Fall: 1-18, 2-28, 3-58, 4-83, 5-83, 6-97, 7-143, 8-143, 9-148, 10-149

Bowling: Starc 18-2-46-5 (w 1); Richardson 9-1-29-1 (w 1); Lyon 13-1-51-0; Cummins 8-2-15-3; Lauschagne 3-1-6-1

Result: Australia won by 366 runs

Man of the Match: Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Series: Australia won 2-match series 2-0

Man of the Series: Pat Cummins (Australia)

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (England). TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)