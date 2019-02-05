Rickshaw driver shot dead ‘over love marriage’

A rickshaw driver was shot dead in Jumma Goth in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 11, on Monday. His body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Sajid Qamar, son of Gul Qamar.

According to SHO Rana Hussain, Sajid was a rickshaw driver and hailed from Orakzai Agency. The man was said to have contracted a freewill marriage about seven months ago and his in-laws were unhappy. The couple had been living in hiding.

Police officials said Sajid was at his brother’s house when three men riding a motorcycle arrived and took him out of the house before shooting him three times. He was shot multiple times and died at the spot.

The victim’s family claimed that he was shot and killed by his father- and brothers-in-law and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Police officials also claimed to have found four empty shells of a 30bore pistol.