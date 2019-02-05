Rangers arrest eight suspects

The Sindh Rangers arrested eight suspects during raids in the metropolis. According to a Rangers spokesman, Mohammad Sher, Mehmood, Saleemullah, Kashif Hussain, Mohammad Irfan, Younus Yaseen, Maqsood and Asif Nadeem were arrested in SITE Superhighway for being involved in kidnapping for ransom cases, motorcycle- snatching, street crime, possessing illegal weapons and robberies. The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were handed over to police for further legal action.