close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Rangers arrest eight suspects

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

The Sindh Rangers arrested eight suspects during raids in the metropolis. According to a Rangers spokesman, Mohammad Sher, Mehmood, Saleemullah, Kashif Hussain, Mohammad Irfan, Younus Yaseen, Maqsood and Asif Nadeem were arrested in SITE Superhighway for being involved in kidnapping for ransom cases, motorcycle- snatching, street crime, possessing illegal weapons and robberies. The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were handed over to police for further legal action.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi