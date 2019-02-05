Man, daughter, grandson die in roof collapse

An elderly man accompanied by his daughter and grandson died as the roof of a house collapsed in the Korangi area of the city on Monday.

The house was located in Sector 48 in Korangi within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. The victims were identified as Liaquat, 60, Sobia, 30, and Ayan, 10. No case was registered as the police termed the collapse an accident. However, the heirs maintained that some of their relatives could be involved in the incident and demanded an investigation to find out the truth.