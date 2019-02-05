close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Man, daughter, grandson die in roof collapse

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

An elderly man accompanied by his daughter and grandson died as the roof of a house collapsed in the Korangi area of the city on Monday.

The house was located in Sector 48 in Korangi within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. The victims were identified as Liaquat, 60, Sobia, 30, and Ayan, 10. No case was registered as the police termed the collapse an accident. However, the heirs maintained that some of their relatives could be involved in the incident and demanded an investigation to find out the truth.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi